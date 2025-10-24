Celebrations in Hannahstown for Lámh Dhearg's LGFA 20th anniversary

GREAT DAY: Dozens turned out to celebrate two decades of Lámh Dhearg LGFA

Lámh Dearg LGFA held a very successful day of events to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The day began with U7 and U8 blitzes as a feast of football was served on a cold autumnal day by the host club along with Ardoyne, Rossa, St Paul’s and Sarsfield’s.

Families enjoyed a fantastic evening on the hill

In the clubrooms after a hot buffet LGFA members enthusiastically participated in online bingo with the adults enjoying the game as much as the children, followed by an entertaining chat show compered brilliantly by the confident and articulate hosts Caoimhe Whinnery and Celine Daly.

Kieran Megraw receives an award for his contributions to Lámh Dhearg LGFA

The interesting and insightful interviews with many key personalities focused on the origins and development of LGFA which was fascinating to listen to with some witty and happy memories relived.

It was also encouraging to see County Antrim LGFA chair, Ursula Lynch, County Senior Manager Mickey Devlin and Colette Ward, Senior Team Admin Manager, present and they also contributed to the chat show .

The Antrim LGFA Backroom staff showed up to honour the Hannahstown club

The chat show concluded with Caoimhe Whinnery extending a vote of thanks and summarising the rapid and successful growth and development of LGFA in the club.

Special presentations were then presented to Kieran Megraw for Development of LGFA and Barney McKenna was inducted into the club Hall of Fame and both recipients deservedly received standing ovations.

The day finished with craic agus ceol and music from senior LGFA player Dymphna Cleneghan.

The well organised and enjoyable day was a fitting and poignant tribute to all who have worked hard in developing LGFA in the club and no doubt a bright future lies ahead for LGFA on the hill.