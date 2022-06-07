Liam Neeson to make cameo appearance as Stones In His Pockets returns to Lyric

CAMEO: Taken star Liam Neeson has joined a star-studded cast making cameo appearances in Stones In His Pockets at the Lyric

OSCAR winner Liam Neeson, Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds and British Independent Film Award Winner James Nesbitt are the final stars to have filmed their cameo roles to appear virtually on screen in the stage production of Stones In His Pockets at The Lyric Theatre.

Speaking after filming his cameo, Liam Neeson who is also patron of the Lyric Theatre, said: “OK. Listen to me, and listen to me very carefully … come and see Stones In His Pockets. It’s a theatrical experience. If you don’t, I will come for you … I will find you … and you know the rest.”

Ciarán Hinds, Oscar nominee commented: “Give yourself a treat! Go and see Stones In His Pockets at The Lyric Theatre. It’s playing all of June until 3rd July.”

Award Winner, James Nesbitt added: “Jimmy Nesbitt here … asking … inviting … urging … demanding that you come see Stones In His Pockets – June 9 it starts in Belfast. A seminal bit of writing from Marie Jones. It has stood the test of time, all over the world. If ever we needed a laugh and a bit of reflection, it is now. This is the show to do it. Go fight for a ticket!”

Sean Campion was in the original cast of Stones In His Pockets with Conleth Hill. The show went on to have a successful run on the West End and then on to Broadway.

Having won the Irish Times/ESB Irish Theatre Award for Best Production in 1999, the play also won two Olivier Awards in 2001 for Best New Comedy and Best Actor (Conleth Hill)

Director Matthew McElhinney said: "The idea was always to bring the movies to Stones. The premise for Stones In His Pockets this time round, is the idea that the extras become the stars, and the stars become the extras.

"With that in mind, our two actors who play the extras in the play, they’re going to become the stars of their own movie at the end, and all the famous faces of Northern Ireland are going to become our on-screen extras".

Producer of Stones In His Pockets, Iwan Lewis, who is also Artistic Director of Barn Theatre added: "We filmed the stars of Northern Irish Theatre, Television and Film. They are the stars, but today, they’re going to be playing extras on the big screen."

Among those making filmed cameo appearances include Sean Campion (Borgia / Goldfish Memory), Adrian Dunbar (The Crying Game / Line Of Duty), Conleth Hill (Game Of Thrones / Stones In His Pockets), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast / Games of Thrones), Saoirse Monica Jackson (Pretty Single / Derry Girls), Ian McElhinney (Game Of Thrones, Derry Girls), Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls / The Holding), Liam Neeson (Schindler’s List / taken), James Nesbitt (Cold Feet / Bloodlands), Tara Lynne O’Neill (Eastenders / Derry Girls), Kerri Quinn (Coronation Street / Hope Street) and Tommy Tiernan (Comedian / Derry Girls).

Stones In His Pockets plays at The Lyric Theatre, Belfast, from Tuesday 7 June to Sunday 3rd July 2022.

Tickets available online or in person from Lyric Theatre Box Office.