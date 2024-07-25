Mindful Moment: How an impish Dalai Lama tickled my fancy

It was a crisp cold clear morning in October 2000 when I first met His Holiness the Dalai Lama up at Belfast International Airport. The air was sharp, and the anticipation of meeting such an esteemed figure made the chill sink deeper into my bones.

I stood there, feeling a mix of excitement and trepidation, my breath visible in the cold air, swirling in little clouds as I exhaled. I felt like a frozen Frankee, stiff and paralysed by the sheer magnitude of this unbelievable moment.

The minutes ticked by, each one felt like an eternity. I rehearsed a thousand different ways to greet him, to convey my admiration and respect without fumbling over my words.

The hustle and bustle of the airport faded into the background, every sound muffled by my intense focus. Then, a wave of motion stirred the air, and I knew he had arrived.



The Dalai Lama's presence was immediately palpable, a serene aura that seemed to warm the very space around him. His robes, a striking blend of maroon and yellow, moved gracefully as he walked towards me, accompanied by a small entourage. I straightened my posture, suddenly I’m hyper aware of every gesture, every breath.

And then, he was there, standing right in front of me, his face radiating kindness and wisdom. I managed a stiff bow, my nerves evident in the rigidity of my movements. The Dalai Lama's eyes twinkled with a gentle amusement. Without a moment's hesitation, he reached out and to my utter surprise, tickled me under the arms.

"Lighten up," he said, his voice soft but filled with his infectious cheerfulness.

The unexpectedness of the gesture, along with the simplicity of his words, broke through my frozen frame. I couldn't help but laugh, the tension melting away in an instant. It was as if he had given me permission to relax, to let go of all the anxiety and self consciousness that had gripped me. My body responded almost automatically, the stiffness ebbing away as a warm sense of ease took its place.

We continued to walk through the airport, the Dalai Lama occasionally stopping to greet other travellers, his presence spreading a sense of calm and happiness. I followed, no longer consumed by my earlier fears, but rather, enjoying the simplicity and authenticity of the moment.

Lightness in Life

During his visit, he spoke to me about the importance of humour and lightness in life, how they were essential in navigating the complexities and hardships that we all inevitably face. His words resonated deeply, and I found myself reflecting on the ways I often let stress and fear dictate my actions. The Dalai Lama's approach was a stark contrast, his ability to maintain a lighthearted perspective even in the face of serious matters was both inspiring and humbling.

At Lanark Way on the peace line, to plant a tree with Clonard peace champion, Fr Gerry Reynolds, his holiness broke all protocol and procedure by knocking on doors on the Springfield, hugging residents as they came out.

Throughout his short visit, he taught me the art of letting go. I also know from that visit that he had great admiration for our very own Gerry Adams.

By the time he departed, I felt transformed. The encounter, though brief, left an indelible mark on me. The Dalai Lama's simple act of tickling my ribs and telling me to "lighten up" had done more than just break the ice; it had shown me a different way of being.

As I watched him leave, his figure gradually blending into the crowd, I knew I would carry this lesson with me always. Meeting the Dalai Lama at Belfast International Airport was not just a memorable event; it was a profound reminder of the power of kindness, humour, compassion and the importance of allowing oneself to let go and truly live in the moment.