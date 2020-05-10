Lives remembered: Brigid was an ‘amazing mummy’ and a proud Sailortown woman

BRIGID Hamill (née Harris) died peacefully at Brooklands Care Home on April 29 after suffering with Alzheimer’s disease, aged 83 years old.

Born and reared in Little York Street in Sailortown, Brigid was “very proud” to be from the area.

She spent her working life as a stitcher and also helped out in St Michael the Archangel church under the first parish priest there, Fr Charlie Agnew, who knew Brigid as one of his ‘Charlie’s Angels’.

Brigid was the loving wife of Hugo for 58 years after they met in the Hibs Social Club.

Daughter Gemma Letman recalled: “Daddy sent his friend over to Brigid to ask her out but she told him if he wanted to walk her home, he would have to come over and ask her himself. He did, and the rest is history.”

Brigid and Hugo lived in the Willowvale area of West Belfast and went on to have ten children: Timothy, Grainne, Ronan, Ruairi, Eadaoin, Colm, Gemma and the late Mel and Baby Aidan and Baby Brendan. She was also the loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren.

Brigid’s death is deeply regretted by all her loving family circle.

“She will be remembered as a very friendly woman. She would never pass you without saying hello,” added Gemma.

“She was just an amazing mummy.”

R.I.P. St Faustina pray for her.