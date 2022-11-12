Local councillor who shed six stone says slow and easy does it

A West Belfast Councillor has shared his experience of losing almost six stone since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cllr Caoimhín McCann became the youngest Sinn Féin Councillor in Ireland earlier this year. The Poleglass man, who began his health and fitness journey at nearly nineteen stone, says taking each stage one step at a time has been the key to his success.

During lockdown, while gyms weren’t opened Caoimhín focused primarily on his diet with an emphasis on eating healthy meals such as the Reubens plan and drinking a lot of water. For sugar craving, Caoimhín opted for sugar-free options as a substitute.

Coming out of the first lockdown, Caoimhín alongside a group of local lads formed their own football team.

We were having the best craic," he said. "It was just a good time to get back into football. You don’t realise how much you miss it until you get back into it.

“It was all gradual for me. I played my first match for the team we had put together. I played for eight minutes and threw up behind the net. For me, it was all about building it up. So then I could play twenty minutes, then a full half and forty-five minutes and then ninety minutes. After I got to ninety minutes, I stopped treading water and went full tilt for ninety minutes, so it was wee bits at a time and that’s the best way to do.”

Over the past two years, Caoimhín says that feeling healthier and fitter has been the most important thing. Now, weighing a trim 13 stone, Caoimhín is keen to stress that feeling more comfortable in your own skin is more important that any number on the scales.

“It was never like, I want to lose X amount, it’s not about what’s on the scales it’s about how you feel. I really liked clothes because I worked in House of Fraser so me wearing different clothes and feeling comfortable was what I was happy with. So I think if my clothes ever get too tight for me, I’ll start to rein it in a bit. The numbers don’t really matter, it’s about feeling healthier and feeling fitter and not being puffed out running up the stairs.”

An older photo of Caoimhín before his fitness journey began

Caoimhín’s advice is not to aim too high too early. “Do wee bits at a time. People I think, and I definitely did, get overwhelmed, needing to look like a Ken or Barbie at the end of it and you don’t, and I still don’t, but I’m more comfortable in my own skin.

“So don’t get overwhelmed by the end goal. Genuinely, what I started with was getting out from playing the PlayStation and doing Zooms, going for a walk for like 15 minutes, and then 15 minutes turned into 20 minutes and then into half an hour. Then maybe going swimming. That wild swimming during lockdown out in Lough Neagh or in the sea, that was good.”

Caoimhín – who was co-opted as a Belfast City Councillor for the Colin area in March, is also the current Chairperson of Ógra Shinn Féin. In his current role he has been involved in various development projects for the area including Páirc Nua Chollann, a new £5.6 million development on the Stewartstown Road.

Caoimhín highlighted the amenities available within the park and the surrounding area as key elements of public health and fitness.

“There are eight different pathways from Poleglass to the new park from the Michael Ferguson roundabout," he said. "If you even put it in your head to do one of the pathways, it might only take you ten minutes and it’s a nice view, but you can do that. There’s an outdoor gym up there, it’s free to use for people.

“I did the Couch to 5k as well. There’s a great NHS app, they’ll talk you through, it’s for free, you only have to put your email and password in. You start walking and rest for a minute and it’s that gradual approach. For me, those small goals make me feel like I’m achieving something every step of the way.”

Caoimhín added: “You’ve a £15 million leisure centre in the heart of your community at Brook Leisure Centre delivered by Sinn Féin, they have so much community support there. There’s a top of the range world-class gym in there and it’s fairly affordable. There’s the family pass which Danny Baker MLA was able to secure through Council. If you’re a student as well, if you go to the Better Gym in Twinbrook you get a membership for £20 with no sign-up fee.

“There is something for everyone down there, there’s something for everyone in this community.”