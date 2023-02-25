Footballer Joseph starts support group to help those struggling with gambling addiction

A WEST Belfast man has started a support group for other men and women struggling with gambling addiction.

Gambling support groups are not common in the city and very little light is shone upon those who struggle with the addiction issue in comparison to alcohol and drug addictions.

Joseph McCall is a member of St James’ Swifts Football Club, as both a player and committee member. He spoke to the Andersonstown News and shared his story which inspired him to start the support group.

“I’ve been a gambler most of my life,” Joseph said. “I’m 29 and from when I was a young kid I was gambling – it’s something I have struggled with for years. It was so bad at times, I was thrown out of my own home. I was desperate and would become a thief just so I could pray for a winner. I was so down I wanted to take my own life.”

Joseph originally started a gamblers' support group which ran for three years, however the group folded as members believed that they had finally beat their addictions.

“We thought we had finally got the better of our demons, however it’s like any addiction it is always with you”.

He added: “Most people don’t feel comfortable talking to strangers in the one facility that’s based in the town (city centre). People would much rather speak to a friendly face that they know and feel comfortable with. It also helps to be in a setting where you know and feel comfortable.”

The reason Joseph restarted the group was after he experienced heavy losses from gambling last year.

“I lost mega-money," he said. "Over Christmas there’s tons of football, on Boxing Day there are races every 12 minutes and I just spiralled out of control.

“I restarted the group because I needed it for myself, but also to give back to the community. So many men and women will suffer in silence and just hope that they're so close to winning big – it’s unrealistic.

“The hardest part to any addiction is admitting it. We had our first meeting on Monday night in the Sportlann (on the Falls Road). We had eight people which is a good start. Some men got to the door and refused to come in and you could tell they were fighting within themselves.”

Joseph said that gambling addiction is often a gateway to both alcohol and drug addictions.

“There is an old saying about gambling: You can only drink so much alcohol and use so many drugs before you pass out, but you can gamble anything and everything,” Joseph added.

The group has been sponsored by Four-Star Pizza which Joseph thanked for sending up some pizzas for Monday evening's meeting in Spórtlann na hÉireann.

There are negative stereotypes that surround those with gambling addictions. Joseph has called for more support for men and women who suffer from the affliction.

“If you’re an alcoholic or a drug addict you are treated as sick, there is so much sympathy for those addictions, which is completely justified, however, people hear gambling addiction and think you're just selfish. That is not the case, it is something that is inside us, an urge it makes you desperate.

"I know men who went to McDonald’s during their Monopoly campaign just to feel like they have won something. I know women who spend their wages on entering competitions or signing up to bingo – it isn’t as black and white as sticking a few pounds on the horse racing.”

Joseph also spoke about how difficult it is for gambling addicts to avoid their addictions while at the same time how widely advertised and available gambling has become.

Last year Norwich said they will “never have a gambling company on the front of their shirt ever again” 👍



This week the club are sending emails to their fans, encouraging them to make the most of “free spins” on online slots, which have addiction or at risk rates of 45% 👎 pic.twitter.com/FQnoUfIESC — The Big Step (@the_bigstep) February 20, 2023

“Every corner in a working-class area – such as West Belfast – there is a bookie. Even if you avoid the shop itself your phone is constantly filled with adverts and betting apps that is so easy for you to fall into the trap. I know people who take out payday loans and have it spent on gambling, and it leaves their account as quickly as it comes in.”

There are many people who struggle from a gambling addiction in Belfast who go under the radar. Joseph is offering his own services and experiences to help those who are in need. He can also make himself available for one-on-one meetings if it means helping a fellow struggler.

“The group will hopefully grow, and more people will feel confident in taking a seat at our meetings, but if anyone feels the need for an individual meeting I will try my best to make myself available to them. This group has the potential to save so many people’s lives.”

The group meet at 7pm on Monday evenings at Spórtlann na hÉireann in Cólaiste Feirste on the Falls Road. Joseph has also offered his personal contact number 07713 473480 if any further information is required.