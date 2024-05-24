Wanted: Tour guides for Presbyterian heritage trail of West Belfast

EXPERT: Tom Hartley will deliver the course next month

FORBAIRT Feirste, as part of its Oidhreacht an Iarthair, Bringing it Back Home Project, has announced a new tour-guiding crash course.

The course, commencing on June 6th at 6.00pm in Forbairt Feirste's office in Áras na bhFál, will be delivered by West Belfast's premier tour guide and historian Tom Hartley and will last six weeks.

A very limited number of spaces are being offered to the public on a first-come-first-served basis.

The trainee cohort of six Presbyterian Tour Guides will help deliver tours of West Belfast's Presbyterian Heritage, which will be offered during this August's Féile an Phobail. The training is open to people of all faith backgrounds and none.

Last week DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons took part in an event in the Cultúrlann on the Falls Road where the strong ties between the Presbyterian Church and the Irish language was celebrated.

Further details jake@forbairtfeirste.com