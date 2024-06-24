Man badly beaten in Oldpark assault

A MAN is recovering in hospital after being attacked by two men in the Oldpark on Saturday.

The assault took place in the Weavershill Mews area of North Belfast after 11pm.

The man aged in his 30s was set upon by two men who kicked him around his head before striking him with a stick, similar to either a golf club or hockey stick or baton, police said in a statement.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: "This assault has left this man injured in hospital. Our investigation is progressing and we’d value any more information, dash-cam or any householder with doorbell footage to contact us on 101 quoting 1782 22/06/24."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.