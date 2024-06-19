Bright sunshine greets start of nine day Clonard Novena

PRAYERS: People prayed in the Wednesday morning sunshine as the Clonard Novena got underway

BRIGHT sunshine shone on Wednesday morning as the annual Clonard Solemn Novena got underway.

The Novena, in honour of our Mother of Perpetual Help, began with the first Mass at 6.45am. The special nine days of prayers and petitions sees thousands attend the Falls monastery every year for the festival of faith, bringing together the faithful from far and wide.

The theme of this year’s Novena is ‘Creating a Culture of Care’.

Paul Fleming praying at Clonard Monastery at the start of the Novena

Special sessions include Blessing of Families on Saturday June 22 at 11.30am and 1.30pm. Sacrament of the Sick will be held on Sunday June 23 at 11.30am and 1.30pm and Youth Session with Mass on Sunday June 23 at 8pm. The popular Inter Church Day will take place on Monday June 24.

Daily Novena times are: Monday to Friday: 6.45am, 9.30am,11.30am, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm. Saturday and Sunday times are: 6.45am, 9.30am,11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

For those who can't attend, all Masses are broadcast live on https://www.clonard.com/web-cam/.