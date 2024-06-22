WATCH: Best of the West 2024 winners crowned at Balmoral Hotel

BEST OF THE WEST: Cooper's Pharmacy Riverdale celebrate their 'Best Pharmacy' award

IT was the mother of all celebrations at the Balmoral Hotel last night as the 2024 Best of the West winners were crowned.

Now in its ninth year, the awards celebrate local businesses, clubs, organisations and individuals who have gone above and beyond for the community of the West.

Workforce delighted to be sponsoring the Best of the West Awards in the Balmoral Hotel. Congratulations to all those nominated. Should be a great night ahead. #BOTW @ATownNews @newbelfast pic.twitter.com/Rh7Y3zNDHx — workforcetraining (@Workforceonline) June 21, 2024

Hosted by perpetually sunny weatherman and West Belfast's very own Barra Best, a total of 24 awards were handed out, with the winners decided by public vote.

The Best of the West 2024 winners:

Best Translink Driver- Paul Rogan

Best Visitor Attraction on the Glider- St Comgall's

Best Care Home- Our Lady's Care Home

Best Entrepreneur- Úna Méabh O'Hanlon (Connect The Dots Design)

Best Local Retailer- Greens

Best Coach- Martin Lindsay (Immaculata Boxing)

Best Boxing Club- Saints Boxing

Best Soccer Club- Belfast Swifts

Best GAA Club- Colin Gaels

Best Beauty and Cosmetics- Nicola McLaughlin Make-up/Brows

Best Hair Salon- Keeva Bee

Best Day Care Centre- Teach Mhamó

Best Community Youth Centre- Glen Parent Community Centre

Best Community Garden- Gort na Mona Men's Shed

Best Pharmacy- Cooper's Pharmacy Riverdale

Best Taxi Depot- Ace Taxis

Best Fast Food Takeaway- Pizza Crew

Best Restaurant- Yum

Best Coffee Shop- Stacked

Best Dance- Ferris Bunting McGeough School of Irish Dancing

Best Dentist- Falls Road Dental

Best Bar and Social Club- Andersonstown Social Club

Best Gym/PT- Boogie Bounce

Best Family Butchers- McAuley's Family Butcher

Congratulations to Martin Lindsay on winning best coach at the Best of the West Awards 🥊 pic.twitter.com/jbX1B5rKML — IMMACULATA ABC (@ImmaculataAbc) June 21, 2024

Sponsors who helped make Best of the West 2024 possible were The Innovation Factory, Workforce, SAG Credit Union, Specsavers Park Centre, Translink, Natural World Products, PIPS Charity and Salons First as well as host venue The Balmoral Hotel.

Among attendees were Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Cllr Paul Doherty.

A full range of gallery pictures will be published in next week's Andersonstown News.