IT was the mother of all celebrations at the Balmoral Hotel last night as the 2024 Best of the West winners were crowned.
Now in its ninth year, the awards celebrate local businesses, clubs, organisations and individuals who have gone above and beyond for the community of the West.
Workforce delighted to be sponsoring the Best of the West Awards in the Balmoral Hotel. Congratulations to all those nominated. Should be a great night ahead. #BOTW @ATownNews @newbelfast pic.twitter.com/Rh7Y3zNDHx— workforcetraining (@Workforceonline) June 21, 2024
Hosted by perpetually sunny weatherman and West Belfast's very own Barra Best, a total of 24 awards were handed out, with the winners decided by public vote.
The Best of the West 2024 winners:
- Best Translink Driver- Paul Rogan
- Best Visitor Attraction on the Glider- St Comgall's
- Best Care Home- Our Lady's Care Home
- Best Entrepreneur- Úna Méabh O'Hanlon (Connect The Dots Design)
- Best Local Retailer- Greens
- Best Coach- Martin Lindsay (Immaculata Boxing)
- Best Boxing Club- Saints Boxing
- Best Soccer Club- Belfast Swifts
- Best GAA Club- Colin Gaels
- Best Beauty and Cosmetics- Nicola McLaughlin Make-up/Brows
- Best Hair Salon- Keeva Bee
- Best Day Care Centre- Teach Mhamó
- Best Community Youth Centre- Glen Parent Community Centre
- Best Community Garden- Gort na Mona Men's Shed
- Best Pharmacy- Cooper's Pharmacy Riverdale
- Best Taxi Depot- Ace Taxis
- Best Fast Food Takeaway- Pizza Crew
- Best Restaurant- Yum
- Best Coffee Shop- Stacked
- Best Dance- Ferris Bunting McGeough School of Irish Dancing
- Best Dentist- Falls Road Dental
- Best Bar and Social Club- Andersonstown Social Club
- Best Gym/PT- Boogie Bounce
Best Family Butchers- McAuley's Family Butcher
Congratulations to Martin Lindsay on winning best coach at the Best of the West Awards 🥊 pic.twitter.com/jbX1B5rKML— IMMACULATA ABC (@ImmaculataAbc) June 21, 2024
Sponsors who helped make Best of the West 2024 possible were The Innovation Factory, Workforce, SAG Credit Union, Specsavers Park Centre, Translink, Natural World Products, PIPS Charity and Salons First as well as host venue The Balmoral Hotel.
Among attendees were Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Cllr Paul Doherty.
A full range of gallery pictures will be published in next week's Andersonstown News.