Belfast Zoo 'completely unsustainable' losing £1.9m per year: Sinn Féin

A WEST Belfast councillor says Belfast Zoo is "completely unsustainable", losing £1.9 million a year.

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin

Ronan McLaughlin was speaking at Monday evening's Council meeting during a debate on Belfast City Council's management of assets. At last month's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, it was agreed to allocate Belfast Zoo an extra £2 million for safety works.

"The Zoo is losing £1.9 million every single year which is reflective of where I believe that asset is," said the Sinn Féin councillor. "We need to bring our assets on to a sustainable footing. The Zoo's shortfall equates to about one per cent of our total rates per year. We are effectively funding the deficit of the Zoo.

"The assets need to deliver for the ratepayers who in turn need to be part of the conversation. We need to be transparent about Council’s assets and the Zoo is just one example."

In response, Council Chief Executive John Walsh said he accepted there were a number of "underperforming" assets.

"I agree with Councillor McLaughlin that we do need to make our assets better for our citizens but also they need to draw more income then to make them more self-sustainable and sufficient," he added.

Mr Walsh agreed to look at Council's assets more closely later this month.

SDLP Cllr Carl Whyte has called for clarity on the future of Belfast Zoo.

"Prior to the pandemic, the zoo made a profit, but the post-Covid position remains unclear, and those facts should be established before any political judgments are made. There are many staff working at the Zoo who will be rightly concerned at comments made by Sinn Féin today, and they deserve better than this uncertainty.

“Belfast Zoo is not just a visitor attraction, it plays a key role in a number of European and global conservation networks, working to protect endangered species. There is real potential at this site, but that will only be realised with a sustainable funding model and proper political commitment.

“It’s also worth noting that the Zoo receives no funding from any Stormont department. Instead of casting doubt over the future of one of Belfast’s most popular institutions, Sinn Féin might do better appealing to their party’s Finance Minister to provide direct funding to support the Zoo and the wider regeneration required at the site including the much-loved Floral Hall."