Lord Mayor meets city traders to make city centre a 'better place for all'

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black has met with business leaders to look at boosting trade in the city centre and to make it more attractive for families to live, work and shop in.

The Sinn Féin councillor said it had been a productive meeting and has agreed to do a walkabout with traders and businesses to hear at first hand their ideas about making Belfast a better city for all.

“This was a very useful and productive meeting with Retail NI and representatives of the business community," said the Mayor.

“We have a shared goal of making Belfast city centre a better place to live, work and do business in.

“There is a real desire to work together to get the job done."

Mayor Black said that she wants to hear more about issues that are impacting the city centre at this time, including cleanliness, about how best to support vulnerable people on the streets and make the city centre a family friendly space.

“Council has committed to a number of initiatives aimed at tackling these problems. These include organising free family fun events and a number of pilot schemes aimed at tackling some of the more difficult issues.

“I have called a meeting this Friday of party group leaders and relevant statutory bodies in economy, health, justice and communities to see how best we can make our city centre a better space for all.”