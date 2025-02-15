Lost Gaels book set for launch in the States

WEST Belfast author Peadar Thompon’s groundbreaking new book on GAA members who were killed during the conflict is set for release in the US later this month with a special series of events and talks on the impact of the conflict on the GAA.

Lost Gaels – Remembering the Members of the GAA killed during the conflict in Ireland, was launched in St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road in November last year.

Organised by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the talks which will be given by Peadar provide a meaningful chance for the Irish community in the States to “unite, celebrate Irish heritage and honour the resilience of Irish history and culture as well as the unifying power of sport.”

The events will take place in Boston, New York, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland and Chicago between February 20 to March 4.