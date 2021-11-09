Magazine celebrates the best of North's growing arts scene

ONE of Ireland's most prolific journalists, authors and activists has launched a new magazine that looks to celebrate and document the varied and vibrant cultural sphere of the North.

‘Dig With It’, named after a Seamus Heaney line, is the product of a collaboration between Stuart Bailie and his daughter Betsy, as well as a number of high profile local contributors. Stuart has contributed to the likes of NME, Mojo, The Sunday Times, Hot Press and UNCUT, whilst Betsy is an accomplished graphic designer, photographer and student radio presenter in her own right.

Now in its sixth edition, Dig With It has quietly garnered a reputation as a trend capturer and tastemaker within Northern culture. Whilst music coverage is heavy within, poets, authors, cartoonists, painters and fashion designers all feature heavily in the bi-monthly coverage that the magazine provides.

Speaking about the publication from the blog namesake, Stuart says: “Here it is. Dig With It magazine, wrapped up in Belfast. Keen about words and music, art, style and design. We want to document the creative noise around us. We care for quality writing and original images. The magazine title is a homage to Seamus Heaney and we use the squat pen with intent.”

Having had its official (Covid-19 delayed) launch night in the Oh Yeah Centre last month, a short reflection on some of the faces and names that Dig With It has featured seems necessary. Quickly becoming an essential stop for anyone with an investment in native talent and giving back to the community, here’s a quick run-down of some of our favourite interviews with Dig With It:

Issue 1 - Dara McAnulty: To Be Different

One of the North's most promising young authors at only 15-years-old, McAnulty's rumination and examinations of modern life in NI, climate change, punk rock, natural wildlife and mythology are told beautifully through his novel ‘Diary of A Young Naturalist’. With his experiences with autism/Asperger’s becoming the primary lens through which these stories are told, McAnulty goes deep into his writing process, and the world around him impacts this.

Issue 2 - BICEP: Bringing Flexy Back

Charting their rise as a creative hub and hang out for a burgeoning electronic scene in Belfast to a top-10 charting band with a worldwide audience and festival performances at Glastonbury, this feature puts the spotlight on Belfast’s proudest electronic music sons. Taking the economics of going from a DIY start-up to a cult festival headliner and examining their newest record, this profile is one for all the dance floor maniacs.

Issue 3 - Bap Kennedy: The Last Picture Show

Told from the perspective of friend and peer, Anthony Toner, this profile of the beginning of his relationship with iconic songwriter Bap Kennedy is filled equally with joy as bittersweet nostalgia. Told via the medium of a screenplay the has scenes in Nashville, Newark Airport and the Ikea warehouse, it's an all too human take on how even the most fleeting of relationships can produce the best of memories. A small tribute to the man who worked with Van Morrison, Steve Earle, Shane McGowan, Mark Knopfler and more.

Issue 4 - Suzie Blue: A Boi Named Sue

An idiosyncratic artist that quickly grew out of comparisons to SOAK to form her own brand, Suzie Blue is one of Derry’s best songwriters. In this profile, which tackles the creative process, grief, trauma, being an openly queer creator in a conservative country, and the freeing nature of performance, Blue leaves nothing on the table. A stark, unflinching portrayal of being a modern artist in a modern Ireland, one that provides essential insight.

Issue 5 - Villagers: Fever Pitch, Dream Cycles

Written just before his newest album, his best in years, Conor O’Brien sits down with Stuart Bailie for a career retrospective. Interviewed in his native Dublin, the multi-instrumentalist behind one of Ireland's best and most creative projects opens up to the public on his trials and triumphs. With brief yet dense and revealing conversations on religion, creativity, sexuality, bravery and openness (whilst also accompanied by one of the better ‘album influences’ playlists I’ve listened to in a while), it’s rare to get so deep into an artist's psyche.

Issue 6 - NI Music Prize cover feature

With the latest album launched in tandem with the release of the NI Music Prize shortlist, Bailie and co do a deep dive into all the nominees and the back story into their releases. It's only fitting that a magazine designed to uplift and celebrate the art of the North has such a profile. With hidden backstories on the album plus recommendations and a look at previous awards, it's an essential read for even the most casual of Northern patrons.

Dig With It is available from their online store and from brick and mortar stores such as Starr Records, No Alibi’s Book Store and Sound Advice Records (amongst others). Issue 6 is out now and also features profiles on grunge rockers New Pagans, BBC Presenter and songwriter Gemma Bradley, performer Ryan McMullan and much more.