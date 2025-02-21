Mal McBurney's death not being treated as suspicious

POPULAR: Mal McBurney died following a fall at an apartment block on Wednesday

POLICE say that they are not treating the death of a young West Belfast man on Wednesday as suspicious.

Mal McBurney, who was in his twenties, died following a fall at an apartment block in Redwood Court in Dunmurry on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement police confirmed that a post mortem has been carried out on Mr McBurney's remains.

Popular on social media, known as Mal Mc on TikTok, Mal also recently appeared on The Working Class Podcast to speak about his upbringing and ambitions. He was also well-known in the local music scene.

This evening Detective Inspector Bell said: “A post mortem has been carried out following the sudden death of a man in the Redwood Court area of Dunmurry on Wednesday 19th February. Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Police have previously warned against speculation on social media about the death.