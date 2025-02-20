Young West Belfast man who died in Dunmurry named as Mal McBurney

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young West Belfast man following his death yesterday.

Police remain at the scene at Redwood Court in Dunmurry. The man has been named locally as Mal McBurney, aged in his 20s.

Popular on social media, known as Mal Mc on TikTok, he also recently appeared on The Working Class Podcast to speak about his upbringing and ambitions. He was also well-known in the local music scene.

DJ Tommy Twin posted a tribute to Mal on social media.

"Condolence to the family and friends of young Mal. He always chatted away no matter where I saw him, be it working in the bars or DJing.

"Genuinely a good young fella trying to find his way in life and wanted to bring some laughs and joy to people on his social media pages.

"On Friday, I caught up with him while I gigged in the Beehive and of course he had me do his dance move with him. Very sad to hear this news tonight. Rest easy Mal."

Sean Doherty, from Beechmount Residents' Collective, said: "Sad news for West Belfast with the death of a young man.

"I only met wee Mal a few times and he came to our community Open Mic night for a dance and a chat with the team. He was always full of life. Thinking of his family and friends at this sad time."

Police have warned against speculation on social media about the death.