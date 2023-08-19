MÁLA POIST: I don't want my grandkids exposed to drug use

AS a Protestant grandfather from the Ballygomartin Road concerned about my grandkids being exposed to drugs, l saw your story about Falls Road residents' protesting regarding drugs use associated with a homeless facility.

I want to make it clear l have no time for the politics of the IRSP but l support them sticking up for their community in opposing this centre.

There was an independent candidate (Geoffrey Wilson) who ran in my area for Belfast City Council who brought to the community's attention that the Council had voted to open up such a 'drugs injection facility' and warned 'it would not be put up the Malone Road but up the Falls or Shankill Road'. He invited people to vote for him to show their opposition to such a proposal.

A handful of people voted for him but he seems to have been right.

John Thompson,

Ballygomartin Road

