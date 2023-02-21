MÁLA POIST: Devastated by Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

AGAIN the quality of Andersonstown News’ articles has struck a chord with me.

David Leask’s article on Nicola Sturgeon moved me to tears. Throughout her SNP leadership and tenancy of the First Ministership she has displayed honesty, strength and dedication to an Independent Scotland.

Most of us can read between the lines and recognise that she has been forced to resign by the same right wing negativity that is devastating lives across these islands.

I wish her well for her future and good luck to her successor in keeping the Independent Scotland ship on course to its destination.

Regards,

Maureen Carroll