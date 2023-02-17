MÁLA POIST: Thanks to Kennedy Centre security staff

I HAVE to tell you an amazing story. I was in the Kennedy Center last Tuesday. I was sitting down by the post office waiting for my husband Pat.

I was studying on my iPad and I kept it in my bag. I went into the post office to ask about sending international packages abroad.

I came back and discovered that my bag wasn't there, it had £350 in it along with my credit and debit cards. I was so annoyed. Pat arrived and we looked for a security guard.

I told him the story about my lost bag and he asked me if I had an iPad.

He told me to stay there and minutes later, he came back holding my bag.

I’m really grateful with the security personnel of the Kennedy Centre!

This happened in this honest and beautiful country, which is my second home.

I am an Ecuadorean-Irish citizen but this would never happen in Ecuador.

Thanks a million to the Kennedy Centre and their security!

Dr Martita Rice

Mount Merrion Park, An Poll Glas