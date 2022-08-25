Principal is left speechless by school's 'amazing' GCSE results

STUDENTS at Malone College in Finaghy have been celebrating the school's best ever GCSE results after they achieved an outstanding result of 92 per cent grades A* to C.

Across the north, the percentage of students receiving the highest grades in 2022 is higher than 2019, the last time qualifications were awarded on the basis of public examinations.

37 per cent of GCSE entries were awarded the highest grades of A* to A, a 6.5-point increase on 2019. The percentage of students achieving grades A* to C was also higher than 2019, with 90 per cent of students being awarded these grades, a 7.8-point increase from 2019.

Proud and delighted Malone College Principal, Katrina Moore, said that she was left speechless when she saw the results.

A delighted Malone College Principal Katrina Moore

"It is just amazing for the school. When I saw the results, I was absolutely blown away considering what these young people had to go through with remote learning for two years," she said.

"For kids to come in and achieve what they have achieved is absolutely phenomenal and I can't congratulate them enough and every single member of staff in this school is nothing short of a hero for what they have done and how they have helped these kids.

"It is not often that I am speechless but for once in my life I am lost for words and I am sure there is going to be a lot of people who are very happy about that," she laughed.

Student Nathan McMullan said he's proud of what he's achieved.

"I got mostly Bs and I am proud of what I got. I am coming back for A-Levels to study Business Studies, Geography and ICT, so I will be back next week for my induction," he said.

Nadia Drozdowska said: "I thought I was going to fail science but I got a C* and a C which I am delighted with. I am thinking of going to Belfast Met to study Sociology, Criminology and Government and Politics."