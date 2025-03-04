Man arrested after Crumlin Road hit-and-run

HIT-AND-RUN: The collision happened outside the Mater Hospital on the Crumlin Road

POLICE investigating the report of a hit-and-run road traffic collision on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast on Saturday night have arrested a man.

Shortly before 11.30pm, it was reported that a male pedestrian and a white van had been involved in a collision outside the Mater Hospital. The white van did not stop following the collision and made off from the scene.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 30’s, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and currently remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A 23-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and currently remains in custody.

Officers would ask anyone who was travelling on the Crumlin Road late on Saturday night and who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage which could assist with police enquiries to contact them at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 1797 01/03/25.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.