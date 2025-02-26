Man arrested after knives are stolen from West Belfast supermarket

AN arrest has been made after a report of a man armed with knives in Dunmurry.

At around 10.20am on Tuesday morning, police received a report of the theft of knives from a supermarket in the Kennedy Way area of West Belfast.

A man entered the shop and threatened staff with bolt cutters before making off without paying. A short time later a number of reports were received of a man armed with knives approaching members of the public in the Teeling Avenue area of Dunmurry.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, common assault, assault on police and theft. He remains in police custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “Thankfully, due to the fast work of officers the man was apprehended and disarmed, ensuring that no one was injured.

“This arrest was an example of good police work and highlights our dedication to keeping our communities safe.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 487 25/02/25.