Man slashed with bottle on Divis Street

ATTACK: A man in his 20s was assaulted with a broken bottle on Divis Street

A MAN in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being slashed with a broken bottle and receiving a wound to his head on Divis Street.

The incident happened around 9.30pm on Wednesday night.

The police are currently appealing for more information.

Sergeant Ellison said: “Shortly before 9:30pm, it was reported that a man in his 20s was assaulted by another man outside a property in the area. It was reported the man was slashed by a broken bottle during the incident and was taken to hospital with a wound to his head.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1833 15/11/23."