Martial Arts: Brunton hosts karate seminar at Girdwood

Students of karate all over the north attending a fighting technique seminar led by Irish karate ace Oliver Brunton

KARATE enthusiasts across the North descended on Girdwood Community Hub to study fighting techniques with Irish karate ace Oliver Brunton recently.

Oliver has enjoyed an international career adjudicating at the top karate events around the globe.

This culminated with the 13 years he spent as secretary of the Referee Commission of both the European Karate Federation and World Karate Federation.

Being at the centre of the world’s foremost karate competitions has given him an insight into the strategy and techniques needed to succeed in the fighting arena.

He has produced many Irish, British and international champions, foremost among whom is his son James who assisted him during the fighting seminar. James has many international titles under his belt, and is currently male senior Irish coach.

Oliver’s long and varied career, spanning over six decades, is an inspiration to others. His passion and commitment to karate has propelled him onto the world stage - his love of the art is as strong today as it was when he started training and this is evident in the way he transfers this dedication on to his students.

During the seminar young and old alike were enthused by his knowledge and explanation of path needed to succeed in the field of competition.

“I have always used karate training as a way to bring out people’s fighting spirit and belief in themselves,” he explained.

“Those who follow my advice have excelled in the fighting arena and I am pleased to have passed on my knowledge to young athletes.”

However, Oliver believes there is much more to karate than winning medals and championship titles.

“I take a holistic approach when teaching and sharing what I have learned,” he added.

“It is mainly about someone’s personal development and the way I use karate to train both their mind and body.”

Anyone wishing to learn with the Brunton School of karate should visit www.irishkarate.com or call 028 90 616453.