STATE-OF-THE-ART: How the new Casement Park will look when it is eventually built

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has said there must be "questions asked" about the length of time taken to process the planning application for Casement Park.

The Sinn Féin man has met with Department for Infrastructure planners in recent days and urged them to progress the application.

It comes after Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon recommended the GAA's proposal for 34,578 capacity stadium for approval in October last year.

Planning permission was previously granted for a 38,000 capacity Casement Park in 2013. However, in 2014 approval was quashed in a High Court legal challenge brought by Mooreland & Owenvarragh Residents’ Assocation (MORA).

Mr Maskey said he had reached out to the Infrastructure Minister in February to request an "urgent meeting" to discuss Casement Park.

The West Belfast MP said he held a "good meeting" with planners on Thursday, where he called on them to make a decision "as soon as possible".

"I have always called on the planners to do their due diligence and to make sure that everything stacks up, and hopefully they can make a decision as soon as possible," he said.

"I'm hoping we're at the endgame. There are a number of issues that have to be addressed and I know that planners had sent correspondence to Belfast City Council last week looking for a number of small amendments on some of the previous agreements. I think that's been done, that's been sent back and it's now over to the planners.

"I know that they have to look at some of the legal agreements and aspects of all of this, and all of that has to be drawn up, but I'm hoping it's not going to take too long for that to happen."

Mr Maskey said while planners had to be cognisant of "legalities" and objections relating to the Casement Park development, he insisted the length of time taken to process the application is "not good enough".

"It is going to take time, but it has taken longer than any application I know of," he said.



"I think that there has to be questions asked at the end of this process: why has is taken so long?"

Due to planning delays, the cost of the Casement Park stadium has risen from an estimated £77.5 million to £110 million since the original plans were submitted in 2012.

The £33 million shortfall has caused a standoff between the Department for Communities and the GAA, which said it will not commit more than the £15 million it had initially offered for the project.

Asked about the impasse, Mr Maskey said: "The first step is to get the planning decision made and then that allows a business case to be taken forward."



"The major step in all of this stuff is to get the planning application done, then we can go to the Department for Communities to work out the cost in conjunction with the GAA, because obviously everybody has a part to play in this," he added.

"If there are shortfalls then that finance has to be made up. It has to be looked at and I'm hoping that comes out in the business case, because it's very important that when the planning decision is taken that we move straight into the next stage to see exactly what the cost is going to be."