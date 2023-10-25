Mass to be held in memory of Bro Daniel

FORMER pupils and staff of De La Salle College in Andersonstown are being invited to a Mass for the repose of the soul of Brother Daniel Carlin who died in September.

Brother Daniel passed away at the De La Salle community in Addis Ababa where he was the principal of a local school. Bro Daniel had previously been a teacher at the school before returning in recent years to take up the role as principal.

During the 1980s and 1990s Brother Daniel taught English at La Salle in Edenmore Drive.

The Mass will take place at St Teresa’s Church, Glen Road on Monday 6 November at 7.00 p.m.

All are welcome, especially current and former staff of De La Salle College, former students of Br Daniel, staff of De La Salle Pastoral Centre, relatives, friends and local parishioners.