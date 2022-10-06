McAuley’s Butchers is a family tradition in the Colin Area

MCAULEY’S Family Butchers have been based within Colin since 1991 and continue to offer an excellent service to the people of the area. Situated at the Laurel Glen shops, the butchers offer a great variety of offers and deals to see families through the week with fresh produce.

Discussing their history, John McAuley said: “The shop was initially opened by my mother and father all those years ago and we are still here today.

“Unfortunately, my father passed away in 2019 but my mother is still very much involved in the business but myself and my brothers try to continue on with his legacy.

“We love seeing our regular customers coming through, many of whom we know by name. A bit like ourselves, a lot of our customers were coming in and out of the shop with their parents and now they are bringing their kids in.”

McAuley’s pride themselves on offering top quality produce at affordable prices with a number of meat packs on offer to suit your budget.

They also offer ready meals using fresh produce which are suitable for those living alone our for a quick, nutritious meal including freshly prepared dirty fries, chicken snack boxes and roast dinners.

Check out their Facebook page where they post daily offers and competitions.