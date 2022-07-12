MLA Órlaithí's concern at mental health waiting lists

A West Belfast MLA has expressed concern about the number of local young people waiting on mental health appointments.

Sinn Féin's Órlaithí Flynn said she is "deeply concerned" at revelations that almost 600 young people are waiting for a referral in the Belfast Trust.

"557 young people are currently waiting for a referral in the Belfast Trust, while two Trusts do not hold records," she said.

"The numbers of children on these waiting lists are spiralling out of control."

She called for the parties to return to the Executive to deal with mental health waiting lists.

"Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy is committed to allocating an additional £1 billion to our Health Service over the next three years to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses, fund cancer and mental services and transform health.

"That requires an Executive to be formed immediately."