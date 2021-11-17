Boxing champ Michael Conlan backs Anti-Bullying Week

WBA Interim Featherweight World Champion and two-time Olympian, Michael Conlan and his family are kicking off the sixteenth Anti-Bullying Week by wearing mismatched socks to celebrate individuality.

The event, which is the first day of Anti-Bullying Week which runs from November 15-19, aims to promote individuality and celebrate differences.

The professional boxer is a keen supporter for the event this year and is calling on children and young people to salute individuality rather than frown upon it.

Michael is hoping by supporting the event young people will help in the drive to eradicate bullying.

Michael Conlan said: “Growing up, like many children, I was picked on. Often my small stature was the focal point and at times I felt isolated, different and unhappy.

“With support and help I learned to use my differences — the things that attracted that unwelcome attention — to my advantage and become what I am today – a world champion boxer.

“This year I’m supporting Anti-Bullying Week 2021 because no-one should be treated differently or harassed because they don’t fit in with other’s ideals.

“Odd Socks Day is a great initiative that encourages the celebration of differences through the simple act of wearing socks that don’t match. It’s a good starting point for every person in a position of influence to initiate the conversation around bullying and lead by example.”

Supported by CBeebies presenter Andy Day and his band 'Andy and the Odd Socks’, Odd Socks Day is calling on all school children and young people to help stamp out bullying here.

Children’s TV star Andy Day said: “Pulling on a couple of odd socks might not seem like much, but it's an opportunity to encourage people to express themselves and celebrate their individuality in their own unique way.

“This year we want to spread the message that one kind word can lead to another and together we can help stop bullying. So we hope to see you wearing your most colourful odd socks this Anti-Bullying Week on Monday 15th November.”