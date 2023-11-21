Milltown cemetery maintenance work will not disturb any graves

THE DIOCESE of Down and Connor has moved to reassure people whose loved one's graves are in Milltown Cemetery that work currently being carried out in the graveyard will not disturb any plot.

Last week members of the public contacted the Andersonstown News with concerns over ongoing work in the cemetery which was happening near the graves of their relatives.

Work is also currently ongoing at the bottom of Milltown Cemetery to expand the graveyard for new plots and also to provide drainage in case of flooding.

MAINTENANCE: Work is ongoing at the bottom of Milltown Cemetery

Concerns were also raised about the possibility of disturbing graves at the site where previously it had been found that thousands of new-born babies had been buried in unconsecrated graves during the previous century.

Responding to these concerns a spokesperson for the Diocese of Down and Connor said new work was ongoing for drainage, extending pathways, new graves and added that the work would not disturb any graves in the areas affected.

"An ongoing programme of work has been established within Milltown Cemetery to ensure the necessary maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery. Currently, measures are being put in place to ensure adequate drainage across the cemetery and further work is planned for the development of new graves and pathways.

"When any work is carried out in the proximity to graves, particular care is always taken to ensure that no damage is caused to existing graves and headstones. Indeed, such work is photographed, documented and evidenced before and after all work.

"The Diocese is aware of work taking place outside the grounds of the cemetery beyond the mesh fence to create a community cycle route. It has been established that there are no graves in this area and an independent archaeological team will be present during this work to ensure that it will not disturb any graves."