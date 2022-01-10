MINDFUL MOMENT: A change is as good as a rest

What a wonderful start to the new year, — good friends, Fiona and Johnny, offered me their apartment, up in Portstewart over the new year, located up on the beautiful north coast.

The view from their apartment would light up anyone's heart as you gazed over the sandy strand beach to the hills of Donegal. It was a perfect view with clear blue skies. It was refreshing to see the cold water swimmers doing their stuff. I was tempted to go in — but not today.

Portstewart promenade has more cafes to choose from and on this New Year's Day, the town was busy with visitors like ourselves. With my zen training I was attracted to a new cafe on the promenade named Awaken and the menu definitely awoke my tastebuds.

Portstewart is blessed with great walks along the shore passing the spectacular convent, home to the Dominican college, sitting on the edge of a cliff which dominates the western end of the promenade. The site was formally known as O'Hara's castle built in 1834 and purchased by the Dominicans in 1917.

I’m aware of this information from the time I lived up in Portrush for a few years managing a wonderful therapeutic mental health community. As you can imagine, part of my vacation was peppered with memories of the past but with new eyes. Eyes of appreciation as I studied the environment and the wildlife. Looking at the sea was a chance for me to bathe my eyes as the waves lulled my into a deep experience of presence. I often tell folk to listen to the ebb and flow of their breath like waves flowing on to the shore and returning to the ocean. Now here I was resting with the master itself the ocean and as I listened to the mantra of the waves I found myself resting to the natural ebb and flow.

I continued my walk of 18000 steps to the east end of the promenade where the harbour is located and from there to Harbour Hill where the view is once again breathtaking.

Harbour Hill heads down to what’s known as the duck pond where Portstewartians take their daily plunge braving the elements and if you visit on St Patrick's Day be sure to visit the Duck pond and see a crowd of divers diving for charity. A sight to behold as all ages young and old men, women, boys and girls dip into the sea, no matter what the conditions.

I continued my walk to Portrush to visit my sponsor, to shoot the breeze.

"How lucky am I," I told myself as I continued the return journey; having great friends and belonging to a great fellowship that knows no bounds. My stoical sponsor gave me a book of Seneca's quotes and this is what I read,

"True happiness is to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future, not to amuse ourselves with either hopes or fears but to rest satisfied with what we have, which is sufficient, for he that is so, wants nothing."

This will be my go-to quote for 2022.

Here’s wishing you all you’ve asked for and more for 2022. May you be happy, healthy, and free from suffering and the causes of suffering.