MINDFUL MOMENT: Paying homage to the miraculous work of Al-Anon

A BATTLE A DAY: Al-Anon provides shoulder to lean on for victims of alcoholism Dan Meyers on unsplash.com

I was at a great talk the other night by a miraculous group called Al Anon. What I heard I needed to hear and what I felt I needed to feel. The good news: I came away refreshed and renewed.

Al-Anon comprises people who have a family member suffering from the disease of alcoholism. They point out that alcoholism is a family disease affecting everyone in the family and beyond. I personally could identify with everything that was said by the members.

Children of alcoholics are gifted with a super-sensitive sixth sense and are able to sense the disease in the home when alcohol is about. This disease also brings about shame, guilt and embarrassment. I can recall when my mum had drink taken and how my antenna went up waiting for something bad to happen.

Tuesday 3.15 marked my 1 year with Al-Anon, and my sponsor mailed me my first coin. I'm so emotional but so grateful this morning. 😭 pic.twitter.com/pRTX9otgmD — Maja (@TapDatAasimar) March 21, 2022

That feeling of anticipation is always one of anxiety as my gut would inform me of danger and that something dreadful would happen. Nine times out of ten it didn’t but you were always on the ready, prepared for the disease.

You too can be one of these radical revolutionaries by reading up on alcoholism or by attending what are called Open Meetings of AA or Al-Anon.

A young woman spoke of how she was afraid to bring friends home as she didn’t know what atmosphere lay behind the door as her father could be quite loud and aggressive.

I always felt that I had to protect my mother, physically, mentally, and emotionally, and that’s a lot of responsibility for a child. I also knew that our family protected and shielded my mum because of the taboo around alcoholism.

That taboo is still alive and well and is informed by ignorance.

Thank God for the radical pioneers of today who are breaking down that taboo. You too can be one of these radical revolutionaries by reading up on alcoholism or by attending what are called Open Meetings of AA or Al Anon.

Alcohol is the problem but, remember, there is a solution and together we are that solution. Try it, I can tell you now that you will not leave that meeting without the seeds of compassion within you — seeds which sprout and grow to help those who suffer.

The great, late comedian Robin Williams said it best: “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about; be kind always."