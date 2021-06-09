Falls Community Council's Gerry McConville appointed to review panel

FALLS Community Council's Gerry McConville has been appointed to Minister Deirdre Hargey's expert panel to review the Discretionary Support (DS) scheme – which provides financial support to individuals in crisis situations.



The Independent Review panel will be chaired by Professor Grainne McKeever, a professor of Law and Social Justice at the University of Ulster.



Professor McKeever will be joined by a range of academics, grassroots community leaders and advice workers, including Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick, also of University of Ulster; Gerry McConville of the Falls Community Council; Jonny Currie of the Trussell Trust, Ursula O’Hare of Law Centre NI and Kevin Higgins of Advice NI.



Speaking to belfastmedia.com, Gerry McConville said: “The Discretionary Support Grant is there to help people in dire financial need but there are clearly issues around eligibility and accessibility.



“As a panel, we will look at it, look at how it is functioning and come up with recommendations as to how we can make sure that it gets to those most in need.



“We will sit for between a two to three month period as it is important that if we are going to affect change, we do it as quickly as possible so that we can help those most in need.



“The Falls Community Council are the leading partner in the West Belfast Advice Consortium and there are issues consistently reported through that consortium regarding how it has been administered and we hope to address those issues through the panel.”