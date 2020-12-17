Minister Hargey returns with Casement and housing a priority for 2021

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has set out some of her key priorities for the New Year including progressing the development of Casement Park in Andersonstown.

The Minister also committed to delivering on the biggest transformational housing reform in a generation; ensuring the social security system delivers for people most in need; to drive forward changes to gambling and liquor licensing; and to progress the recently launched social and language strategies.

Back in June Deirdre Hargey stepped aside as Communities Minister on health grounds.

Minister Hargey said: “I am delighted to be back as Minister for Communities and look forward to progressing work that I had started earlier this year.

“My goals remain the same and I am committed to delivering for people and families. My Department will continue to work together with key stakeholders, including grassroots organisations for a fair and inclusive society by transforming support for communities, people and places to improve lives and deliver generational change.”

My goals remain the same and I am committed to delivering for people and families. My Department will continue to work together with key stakeholders, including grassroots organisations for a fair and inclusive society by transforming support for communities, people and places to improve lives and deliver generational change.”

Speaking at Parliament Buildings, the Minister also paid tribute to Carál Ní Chuilín MLA for navigating the Department for Communities through the challenges of Covid-19.

The Minister said: “Covid-19 has resulted in drastic changes in people’s lives; I want to thank, Carál Ní Chuilín, for the vital support she has provided to people and families across our communities. Carál’s priority was to make sure support was provided to those most in need, including some of our hardest hits sectors like charities, arts, culture, heritage and language, sports, and social enterprises.”

Congratulating Deirdre Hargey on her re-appointment, Carál Ní Chuilín commented on her time in the Department.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Department and I want to thank all the staff for their tireless work these past months. Their commitment to getting things done and ensuring the delivery of services and support to those in need throughout this pandemic was inspiring.

"They should be justly proud of all they have achieved and the service they have provided the public during these most difficult of times.”