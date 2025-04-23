MLA Órlaithí praises 'life-saving work' of West Wellbeing

WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has praised the work of local suicide prevention group, West Wellbeing.

The Sinn Féin Mental Health spokesperson met with what she described as their "amazing team" at the Dairy Farm.

"Róisín and Eilish spoke with passion about the life-saving work they are carrying out on a day and daily basis," she said.



"This group are going over and above to help support people from across West Belfast who are in mental health crisis, who are battling addiction and many more complex and difficult issues.

"We will be following up with a number of meetings to help support this group going forward and I am delighted to get them involved with the Assembly All Party Group on Suicide Prevention.

"Their voice is an important part of any conversation around suicide prevention and groups like this must be properly supported for their work that they are doing.”



Eilish Craig and Roisin Linden from the Care Team Management said they were delighted to welcome Órlaithí to West Wellbeing and are "so grateful for the time she took to visit and hear about the work we’re doing on the ground".

"As part of the All-Party Group on Suicide Prevention, Orlaithi’s presence and genuine compassion meant a great deal to our entire care team and to the individuals and families we support every day.

"Together, through connection, understanding, and action, we can continue to challenge stigma and ensure that no one in West Belfast feels alone or without hope. We thank her sincerely for standing with us in this vital work.”