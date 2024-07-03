Bualadh Bos: An Droichead teams up with South Belfast hurlers

AN Droichead Irish language centre on the Ormeau Road is partnering with An Bhréadach GAA club to become the primary sponsor of its U14 hurling team.

The latest alliance builds on a productive partnership between South Belfast's premier Irish cultural hub and An Bhréadach which has included a one-day camogie competition involving East Belfast GAA club as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge 2022.

The two cultural powerhouses have also joined forces to provide Gaeilge classes in An Bhréadach’s new clubhouse on the Ravenhill Road.

This sponsorship deal will see An Droichead’s logo appear on the U14 hurling team’s jersey. The team began their league campaign last week against Ballygalget in Division 1 of the Down League.

Said Brian Ó Gallachóir, An Droichead’s Business Development Officer: “It’s great to strengthen our partnership with An Bhréadach in a way that not only raises our profile as an organisation but also raises the profile of the Irish language in South Belfast.

"Adding to the visibility of the language in South Belfast is a priority for An Droichead going forward, as is fostering partnerships with businesses and organisations in the wider area."

And the Droichead spokesman praised Cumann Lúthchleas Gael for its commitment to the language. "The GAA are central to the revival because it’s one of the core aims of the organisation nationally to promote the language. An Bhréadach have been a great partner of ours in the past and we look forward to helping them with more Irish-language initiatives in the future. We’ll also be keeping a close eye on the U14 hurling team to see if the new jerseys bring them good fortune!"