MINDFUL MOMENT: A mother's love's a blessing – and an inspiration

IN the lead-up to Mother's Day, my thoughts are drawn to a recent visit to a young offenders' centre that left an indelible impression on me. It became evident during my visit with the group of young people that a mother's love is a profound blessing, a sentiment echoed in the subtext of the language shared within those walls. Without prompting any stories, I heard the word mother many many times like a reassuring mantra.

On my return journey. and as an Irishman, my reflections extend beyond the personal and familial, encompassing the trials and tribulations that Mother Ireland has endured. This year, a sense of fruition permeates the air as we celebrate a New Ireland, with the promise of a New Belfast in the making. The historical struggles and resilience of our land have shaped the narrative, and now, there is a palpable sense of progress and transformation, modelled by both our First and deputy First Ministers, Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little Pengelly

A MOTHER'S LOVE: The late Marie Liddy

Marching forward into this new era, my theme is one of acknowledgment and gratitude to all mothers – those who came before us and those shaping the future. It is a collective bow to the nurturing forces that have guided us through the turbulent times, akin to the way a mother's unwavering love guides her children through life's challenges.

The echoes of history resonate, reminding us that Mother Ireland has weathered storms, political upheavals and social transformations. The scars are visible, but they also tell a story of resilience and determination. In celebrating a New Ireland and a New Belfast, we acknowledge the strength drawn from the roots of our heritage, paying homage to the sacrifices made by generations before us.

As we approach Mother's Day against this backdrop, the connection between personal and national narratives becomes evident. The nurturing, caring essence of mothers, mirrors the collective spirit that has propelled Ireland forward. It is a celebration not only of individual mothers but also of the maternal resilience woven into the fabric of our nation.

In our march towards a brighter future, the symbolism of honouring mothers takes on a profound significance. It is an ode to the sacrifices made, the love given, and the enduring strength that has been the backbone of our communities. The challenges faced by Mother Ireland find echoes in the challenges faced by each individual mother, emphasising the universality of the human experience.

To move forward together is to recognise the interwoven threads of personal and national narratives. It is an acknowledgment that progress is a collective effort, and the guidance and love of mothers serve as a compass directing us towards a harmonious and prosperous future. As we celebrate Mother's Day, let us carry this awareness in our hearts, a tribute to the blessings of a mother's love, both personal and national.

I know that my mother, Marie Liddy, was both a blessing and an inspiration as she steered our family towards higher ground.

I’ll leave you with a thought from Buddhism: the Buddha said that we are all Mother Beings.

I wish all mothers a very Happy Mother's Day.