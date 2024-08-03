Mourneview Court celebrates a very special tenth anniversary

MOURNEVIEW Court on the Glen Road has celebrated ten years supporting tenants to live within the community.

Mourneview Court was a vision that the Cedar Foundation interpreted through consultation with service users, Belfast Health & Social Care Trust, Choice Housing and Supporting People. It was designed to ensure individuals would have their own home built around their own specific requirements, whereby they could decorate with excellent care and support provided by the staff team within West Belfast Living Options.

In 2012 Mourneview Court supported 20 tenants with a learning disability to move from Dympna House – which was a former residential home – to the new build of an apartment block located on the Glen Road. During this time, tenants have maintained their independence while living in the community, building strong networks with local businesses and partaking in community initiatives.

Geraldine, who made the transition to Mourneview in 2012, said: “It's good, you can get out more. You can make your own cup of tea and the staff are very good. I like living here.”

Sonia really enjoys living in Mourneview and commented: “I love talking to all the staff. I love when staff take me out and do my hair and help me pick my outfits. I like living with Annmarie and we got our apartment done up recently, which we love.”

Celebrating the ten years

Speaking about the event Susan Stewart, Registered Manager Mourneview Court Cedar, said: “It has been a privilege to host this special celebration event for service users, their families or representatives and stakeholders, coming together to reflect on this milestone and enjoy the celebrations.”

Sharon Donnelly, Support Worker, added: “I have worked in Mourneview Court for ten years and previously in residential, I also made the transition along with the tenants and have noticed the change of supported living provides them with.”

Staff are encouraged to participate in regular training opportunities to enhance the experience of Mourneview Court for tenants.

Aalimah Shelle, Support Worker, said: "As a support worker, my goal is to enhance the well-being of tenants through the provision of person-centred care in a safe environment. Working for Cedar has provided me with the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of this vulnerable group of individuals. I enjoy working in Mourneview Court, because the staff are really awesome, they made my job easy for me and I am always happy doing my job.”

A special anniversary party was held last week

Adding to the congratulations surrounding the anniversary, Gráinne Donnelly, Supported Housing Manager, Choice Housing, said: "Reaching the tenth anniversary is a milestone to be proud of and at Choice, we are committed to developing not only quality and affordable housing but sustainable and cohesive communities. Mourneview Court is a well utilised, integrated supported housing scheme. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Cedar as we work together to support and deliver for the community."



Mourneview Court and The Cedar Foundation look forward to the next exciting chapter in supporting, enriching and empowering its service users and the local community.”