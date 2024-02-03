MOVIES AND STREAMING: Feathered friends prove a joyful delight

Cinema

Migration

Brought to the screen by the same creative team who gave us the likes of Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets, Migration immediately has a lot of expectation on its shoulders.

Yes, animation studio Illumination knows how to appeal to the kiddies, and we have them to thank for introducing the banana-loving, gibberish-babbling underlings Minions to the world.

Thankfully, the studio's latest movie follows in the same vein as Illumination's previous offerings, delivering wacky visual gags and dishing out a hilarious gaggle of OTT characters in a family-friendly adventure that's sure entertain both kids and adults alike.

Boasting a top-notch script peppered with witty one-liners delivered by an excellent cast, Migration tells the story of a close-knit family of mallard ducks who set out on a perilous journey from the chilly lakes of New England in an attempt to reach the slightly more appealing tropical paradise of Jamaica.

However, these particular duckies find themselves rerouted to a very loud, noisy and dangerous New York City, and they're going to need all of their wit and senses about them if they're going to survive the mean streets of the Big Apple.

While the story isn't the most original, it's the quality of the gags and animation that sees Migration take flight. Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Elizabeth Banks and Keegan-Michael Key are all on top form – their performances matching the energetic vibrancy of the animation.

An unabashed and joyful triumph from start to finish, Migration is a must-see for the entire family this coming weekend.



Argylle

Offering up action, sex-appeal and espionage, you'd be forgiven for thinking that director Matthew Vaughn's trippy and colourful spy flick Argylle looks awfully familiar.

Yep, there's more than a passing resemblance to Kingsman: The Secret Service with this one, but is that necessarily a bad thing?

Vaughn is a director who certainly knows how to crank out a colourful action flick, but what's more, he knows how to inject new life into the tired, tried and tested spy genre.

With an amazing cast and a storyline that offers a more unconventional set-up for a flick centred around secret agents and clandestine organisations, Argylle is a wacky and out-there adventure that delivers a playfully daring sense of humour along with the kind of hair-singeing comedy action that'll keep you engaged and entertained throughout.

Bryce Dallas Howard plays writer Elly Conway, an author famous for her popular series of spy novels about a top secret, globe-trotting agent named Argylle. But Elly's world is turned upside down when she bumps into Aidan, an unassuming stranger on a train, who turns out to be a spy.

It seems that the amazing storylines in Elly's novels are coming true in real life, and the world's top spy agencies want Elly to write them all a happy ending.

Argylle has it all if you're looking for comedy, action and a more ambiguous storyline that has quite a lot of fun with the usual spy game themes and heroics.

If you enjoyed Matthew Vaughn's previous flicks, then you're sure to enjoy this particular adventure.