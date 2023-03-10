MOVIES AND STREAMING: Latest Scream takes terror to the Big Apple

Cinema

Scream VI

It's the horror franchise that shows absolutely no sign of retiring and those of you who enjoyed last year's Scream reboot will be well up for an even more thrilling and gorier sixth instalment of the popular slasher flick series.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return along with the cast who managed to survive ghost face's previous rampage, and this time the knife-wielding maniac follows the small band of survivors who have relocated to the bright lights of New York City in the hope of putting their traumatic past behind them.

Needless to say, old ghosty features isn't having any of it and cranks up the mayhem by stalking his remaining victims through the mean streets of the Big Apple.

Tense and creepy, Scream VI is another winning addition to the franchise and horror fans are in for a bloody and thrilling ride.



Netflix

Luther: The Fallen Sun

The BBC's loss is Netflix's gain and, as with Peaky Blinders, Netflix is only too happy to take the reins of a highly popular series with a very strong fanbase.

The excellent Idris Elba returns to the small screen as the dogged and determined Detective John Luther, and this time we find that Luthur's past has come back to haunt him. Known for his somewhat unconventional methods, Luther finds himself in trouble when his unlawful ways are exposed to the public and Luther finds himself locked up as a consequence.

As the walls of his prison cell close in on him, Luther is haunted by his failure to apprehend the sadistic cybercriminal David Robey and vows to do whatever it takes to get out of jail and finally take Robey down. If you're a fan of the TV series, then you'll not want to miss this.



Amazon Prime Video

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Monster movie mash-ups are nothing new, and following in the same footsteps as Alien Vs. Predator and Freddie Vs. Jason, you're pretty much guaranteed an epic ding-dong as king of the lizard Godzilla goes toe-to-toe with King Kong in this ballsy, colourful, and OTT action flick.

Starring Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård, Godzilla Vs. Kong offers a mega, popcorn-friendly tussle to enjoy from the comfort of your own living room. So if you have a weak spot for monster movies with more brawn than brains, then be sure to check this out.



Disney+

UnPrisoned

If you fancy something a little bit lighter this weekend, UnPrisoned is a new comedy-drama series that tells the story of a busy mother and successful therapist who has worked tirelessly her whole life to make sure that every single aspect of her day-to-day schedule runs like clockwork.

However, her strict routine is thrown into turmoil when her estranged father is released from prison and lands on her doorstep looking for a place to stay.

Starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, there's great chemistry between the two leads as fussy daughter and the ex-con dad struggle to reconnect and establish a relationship. Give this a go if you're in the mood for something a little bit different!