MOVIES: Good intentions not enough in this forest fable

Ozi: Voice of the Forest

A bright and colourful animation with a strong eco-friendly ethos, Ozi: Voice of the Forest seeks to share with us the dangers posed to the natural world by the human race's feverish appetite for expansion and destruction.

While the movie may be aimed at a younger audience, it doesn't hold back when it comes to getting its message across, and I suppose that's a good thing.

Yet, however admirable the message is at its heart, you can't help but feel the beauty of the animation overshadows a somewhat slapdash script and some bland and mediocre performances form the voice cast.

It's an odd sensation, you want to cheer little Ozi on, but the distinct lack of magic holds you back from becoming truly engaged with the action.

The action, as it were, sees little baby orangutan Ozi become separated from her parents during a forest fire. Having lost her home as well as her family, Ozi's life is saved when she is taken in by a wildlife sanctuary.

Naturally intelligent and always up for a challenge, Ozi learns to communicate with her human guardians using sign language and, it's not long before she begins to win over legions of fans around the world using the sanctuary's social media channels.

When Ozi discovers her parents are alive and held captive by the corporation responsible for the destruction of her home, she sets out on a mission to save them with an up-for-it monkey called Chance, and a docile Rhino named Honkus.

It's all very well meaning, and delivers a powerful message. It's just a pity the film’s disappointing lack of charm and charisma severely lets it down.

Still, it will prove an entertaining adventure for very young members of your household, but anyone over the age of eight may struggle to stay engaged with this one.



Alien: Romulus

Director Fede Alvarez knows what he's doing when it comes to delivering spine-tingling horror and gut-wrenching gore. If you recall his Evil Dead reboot from a few years back, you'll know what I'm taking about.

Now the director aims to do for the Alien franchise what he did for Sam Raimi's cult classic by bringing the alien action back to its basic and best elements.

Let's not forget that all Ridley Scott's original Alien had was a crew of astronauts trapped on board a small ship in the middle of deep space, with a deadly predator hidden in the shadows. This claustrophobic horror was followed by an all-guns-blazing sequel from one and only James Cameron.

Alien: Romulus summons the essence of Scott and Cameron's versions and takes the franchise back to its golden years.

Keeping the action tight and paced to perfection, Alvarez allows the tension to boil slowly for the first hour as a group of scavengers discover an abandoned ship just right for looting. But the young crew don't realise this particular vessel has been abandoned for good reason, until it's too late.

If you're an old school Alien and Aliens fan – you're going to absolutely love this one!