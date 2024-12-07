MOVIES: When motherhood isn’t all smiles, kisses and cuddles

Nightbitch

Becoming a parent can be one of the most rewarding, yet undeniably challenging life-events in a person's life.

But the emphasis here in director Marielle Heller's Nightbitch is very much on motherhood, and the life-changing, or should we say life-affirming affects that come with giving birth, and devoting every waking moment to the little bundle of joy that has entered your life.



Adapted from Rachel Yoder's sharp and satirical novel, Amy Adams takes on the role here of the nameless mum who diligently cooks, cleans and entertains her beautiful baby boy, who has entered the dreaded and unpredictable toddler phase of his life.



While Amy's hard-working mum does everything at home, her well-meaning but tactless husband retains the luxury of escaping to work, and doesn’t really provide any solid support for his wife who has given up on her career as a artist to become a full-time wife and mother.

As the endless rounds of nappy changing, cleaning and cooking begins to grind her down, this over-worked mum notices some alarming changes in her appearance – sharper teeth, most notably her K9s, and an odd growth that resembles a stump at the bottom of her spine.



Has the endless drudgery finally gotten to her? Is she losing her mind, or actually morphing into a dog?



Marielle Heller, who also directed the award-winning Can You Ever Forgive Me?, keeps the atmosphere tense and gives the excellent Amy Adams free rein to unravel on screen, embracing her wild side with a wolf-like gusto.



A biting and darkly comedic study of motherhood and personal rebirth, Nightbitch is sure to raise a few eyebrows and ignite some frenzied post movie debate afterwards.



Rumors

Boldly and refreshingly ridiculous from the outset, Rumours splices light political satire with OTT guts, gore and bawdy comedy that sees a group of G7 like global leaders left to their own devices as the end of the world ensues.



Co-directed by a trio of Canadian filmmakers, namely Guy Maddin and brothers Evan and Galen Johnson, Rumors is as silly as it is inventive, and so outlandishly surreal that you'll either love or loath it.



The fabulous Cate Blanchett plays German Chancellor Hilda Ortmann who is hosting the powerful leaders of six other powerful G7 nations to discuss an ambiguous global crisis.



Tucked away in the confines of a luxurious country estate, the political bigwigs wine, chat and dine in splendour, and as you'd expect, there are some obnoxious and larger than life personalities on display.

But things begin to go wrong for the leaders when, after taking a questionable photoshoot at the site of an archaeological dig revealing the mangled remains of an Iron Age bog body, a curse appears to be unleashed on the world, and the dead (amongst other things) begin to walk the earth.

You really can't prepare yourself for the bizarre and X-rated nature of what transpires here after, it's the type of film that will either shock you, or have you wetting yourself with laughter.



Give this a go if you're in the mood for something off-kilter and completely bonkers.

