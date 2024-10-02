MP Finucane in London to support reporters

NORTH Belfast MP John Finucane has attended a tribunal in London which is examining allegations of PSNI spying on journalists.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal is examining claims that investigative journalists in the North of Ireland were subject to unlawful covert intelligence by the police.

The Sinn Féin man said: “We are in London today to support the groundbreaking work of Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney, and other journalists.

“These investigative journalists have been central to revealing shocking cases of collusion, including the Loughinisland documentary. Instead of focusing resources on investigating what was revealed in this exposé, the police sought to target these journalists.

“We will continue to stand with these journalists and work to ensure unlawful police surveillance is tackled and eradicated.”