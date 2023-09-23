Multicultural Day in Ardoyne today to celebrate diversity

FUN: The Multicultural Day has been organised by the team at Ardoyne Youth Enterprise (AYE)

A MULTICULTURAL Fun Day will take place in Ardoyne today, Saturday, with the theme of celebrating diversity.

Organised by Ardoyne Youth Enterprise (AYE), it will be held at Marrowbone Community House, off the Oldpark Road from 1-4pm.

The free event will feature music from DJ Trevor and Who Owns Ye, food from Sudan (Kind Economy) and Syria (Amani).

Fun and games include a roblox game workshop with Wheelworks Art, craft workshop with Mahsa, Henna Tattoos by Sunita Tandon Shaw, African drumming workshop with Wilson Magwere and bouncy castles.