Mystery of the well-travelled St Galls GAC jerseys has been solved

THE mystery of the St Galls jerseys bought in an Australian thrift shop has been solved.



As we reported last week, Aussie Sports Collector Jake Botwell discovered two royal blue St Galls jerseys hanging in his local thrift shop in North-East Victoria. Jake snapped up the pair of jerseys for less than $10 and was delighted to add the jerseys to his collection.

The sportsman spoke about his St Galls find with the Andersonstown News. Jake said: “It’s lovely to wear and it's cool to have a little bit of GAA with me when I go out and about. They're a bit of a conversation starter for people who ask, 'what team is that?' and I love that element of owning something so rare and unique."

Jake Botwell modelling his St Galls Jersey



The mystery has not gone unnoticed with St Galls themselves determined to find out how the jerseys backpacked their way to the land Down Under.



It turns out that former senior footballer Leigh McCann had himself donated the jerseys when he was in Australia before his move to Sydney.



“The previous owner of our Naomh Gall jersey is former player Leigh McCann. He was sent the new jerseys at Christmas, so gave the old ones to a charity shop before moving to Sydney. There is just no escaping the jersey.”