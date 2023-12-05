New book a heartwarming celebration of visionary Irish language activist

A NEW bilingual book celebrating the visionary community activism of Seán Mac Goill is to be launched on Tuesday.

The renowned architect and social entrepreneur was amongst the trailblazing activists who spearheaded the revival of the Irish language in the city.

‘Tógail Croí – Saol Feirsteach’ gives Mac Goill’s personal account of the first, bold steps taken in founding community social enterprises which culminated in the founding of Naíscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, a now thriving Irish medium school in the heart of Ballymurphy.

Seán Mistéil from An Spás Dín said: “In 1972, the people of Ballymurphy embarked on a remarkable experiment in worker-led enterprise and community-cooperation.

“Launched at the epicentre of a spiralling cycle of armed conflict, Ballymurphy Enterprises sought to establish a uniquely innovative form of non-profit commerce in the face of lurking loyalist death squads and a daily barrage of British Army repression.

“Its originator and inspiration was Seán Mac Goill – the visionary activist-architect and Irish language pioneer who with other Irish speakers helped spearhead one of the most remarkable cultural revivals in contemporary European history.

“Togáil Croí is Seán’s story: with an extended reminiscence from the man himself accompanied by annotated illustrations and never-before-seen primary sources unearthed from the Spás Dín Irish language archive.

“Togáil Croí is a story of hope, possibility and the perseverance of connections.”

The book launch will take place this morning at Spórtlann na hÉireann (Coláiste Feirste).