New book celebrates old Ireland in colour

A new book by Merrion Press celebrates the rich history of Ireland and the Irish through the colour restoration of stunning images of all walks of Irish life, and the Irish abroad, throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. From the chaos of the Civil War to the simple beauty of the islands, each image has been exquisitely transformed and every page is bursting with life.

Old Ireland in Colour started in 2019 when John Breslin developed an interest in historic photo colourisation, enhancement and restoration through personal genealogical research. He began to colourise old family photos – photos of his grandparents from Fanore in Co. Clare and Glenties in Co. Donegal.

Using a combination of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology and his own historical research, John moved from family photographs to photographs of Galway and Connemara, and then on to others taken across the island of Ireland in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

After a few months, the Old Ireland in Colour project was born.

Frank 'Wings' Campbell, Forkhill Co Armagh, 1969

For this beautiful book, John has meticulously colourised a varied and fascinating selection of images, with breathtaking attention to detail and authenticity. With photographs from all four provinces, and accompanied by fascinating captions by historian Sarah-Anne Buckley, Old Ireland in Colour revitalises scenes we thought we knew, and brings our past back to life before our eyes.

Hardback 304pp €24.95/£22.99 ISBN: 9781785373701

Old Ireland In Colour is available from MerrionPress.ie, Waterstones, Easons, Kennys and all good booksellers.