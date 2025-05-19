New CD featuring Donegal trad musicians raising vital funds

A NEW CD featuring some of the finest musicians in Donegal is raising vital funds for Medicines San Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders).

Featuring Altan’s Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh, Manus Lunny (Capercaillie), and Eamon McElholm (Solas, Stockton’s Wing) amongst others, songs featured include Caidé Sin Don Té Sin?, The Blacksmith, The Wild Atlantic and Inis Oírr.

Brought together by Harald ‘Mór’ Juengst, who is originally from Germany but now lives in Ranafast, Co Donegal, Healing Hands is now closing in on €12,000 sales.

The album is beautifully produced and brings the listener on a journey through the Donegal landscape with its melodic tunes and traditional songs in both Irish and English.

Said Harald: “When I approached the Donegal musicians on behalf of this project I spontaneously received a tremendous support.

“On top of that amazing input by these Donegal artists, before any CD had been sold, I already received donations worth about €5,000 from all fields of the Donegal public.”

This excellent CD is available through the website www.harald-juengst.com. It can also be purchased at An Ceathrú Póilí bookshop in the Cultúrlann on the Falls Road.