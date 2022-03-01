New figures support call for Irish passport office in the North

DEMAND: There are renewed calls for an Irish passport office in the North

SINN Féin’s leader in the Seanad, Niall Ó Donnghaile has renewed his call for the Irish government to open a Irish Passport Office in the North.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile was speaking after official figures suggest that more than a third of the North’s population hold an Irish passport.

The East Belfast man said: “A passport office in the North just makes sense.

“Fresh data from the Department of Foreign Affairs shows that 24,643 people this year were issued with Irish passports in the North – more than 400 every day – through Passport Express which is available at post offices in the north.

Niall Ó Donnghaile

“Given that the Department of Foreign Affairs have acknowledged the ‘unprecedented demand’ on workers, opening an office in the North could help alleviate some pressure from passport office and post office workers.

“These figures do not include Irish citizens in the North who apply for their passports directly from Dublin.

“I will again be raising this campaign in the Seanad and would call on the government to engage positively, prepare and deliver for citizens.”