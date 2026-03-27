NEARLY 30 homes in the Hamill Street and John Street area of West Belfast have benefitted from major improvement works as part of a multi-million pound Housing Executive scheme.



After an investment of £2.5m, 28 properties received an extension to increase space, a new bathroom, kitchen, an electrical upgrade and also availed of a series of measures to increase thermal comfort.



With an estimated cost per property of £75,000, each home now features a modern, open plan living space and increased energy efficiency.



Gerard McManus, who lives in one of the properties, said: “I’ve noticed a big difference after getting my roof insulated and now my home feels much warmer.



“The extension has increased the size of my downstairs living area and when replacing my kitchen I was able to choose from a range of options to suit my own individual taste.



“I’m really happy with the result.”



Margaret Marley, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for West Belfast, added: “Planned improvement works like these are part of our continued commitment to improving our housing stock.



“We’re really pleased to hear such positive feedback from our tenants following the completion of this scheme.



“A huge thanks also to our contractor McCusker Contracts for their diligence during the course of these works.”